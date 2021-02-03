CBRE Global Investors Buys 301,891 SF Sherry Lane Place Office Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Sherry Lane Place in Dallas totals 301,891 square feet. The property was built in 1984.

DALLAS — A fund backed by CBRE Global Investors has purchased Sherry Lane Place, a 301,891-square-foot office building located in the University Park area of Dallas. Built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, the 20-story building was 80 percent leased at the time of sale. Amenities include a four-level parking garage, fitness center, conference center and a café with indoor and outdoor seating. The seller was not disclosed.