CBRE Global Investors Buys 301,891 SF Sherry Lane Place Office Building in Dallas

Sherry Lane Place in Dallas totals 301,891 square feet. The property was built in 1984.

DALLAS — A fund backed by CBRE Global Investors has purchased Sherry Lane Place, a 301,891-square-foot office building located in the University Park area of Dallas. Built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, the 20-story building was 80 percent leased at the time of sale. Amenities include a four-level parking garage, fitness center, conference center and a café with indoor and outdoor seating. The seller was not disclosed.

