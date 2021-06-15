REBusinessOnline

CBRE Global Investors Buys 596-Unit Preston Peak Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Preston Peak in San Antonio was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.

SAN ANTONIO — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has purchased Preston Peak, a 596-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. Preston Peak offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and private patios. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, tennis and sand volleyball courts, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, a jogging trail, putting green and package lockers. The garden-style property was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Patton Jones and Matt Michelson of Newmark represented the seller, Dallas-based private equity firm Knightvest Capital, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.

