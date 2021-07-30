REBusinessOnline

CBRE Global Investors Buys Four Self-Storage Facilities in Colorado, California, Washington Totaling 3,746 Units

StorQuest-Boulder-CO

Located at 4790 Pearl St. in Boulder, Colo., StorQuest Boulder features 772 climate-controlled self-storage units.

BOULDER, COLO.; VISTA, CALIF.; AND BOTHELL AND LAKE STEVENS, WASH. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has purchased four self-storage properties totaling 3,746 units and 296,286 square feet. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The acquired assets, which were all delivered in 2020, are:

  • The 69,115-square-foot StorQuest Boulder, located at 4790 Pearl St. in Boulder, featuring 772 climate-controlled units.
  • The 74,416-square-foot StorQuest Vista, located at 943 S. Melrose Drive in Vista, with 899 climate-controlled units.
  • The 74,805-square-foot StorQuest Bothell, located at 21008 Bothell Everett Highway in Bothell, offering 1,155 climate-controlled units.
  • The 77,950-square-foot StorQuest Lake Stevens, located at 1113 WA-204 in Lake Stevens, with 920 climate-controlled units.

With these acquisitions, the fund now owns 19 self-storage assets, totaling 13,650 units, across the United States.

