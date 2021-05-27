CBRE Global Investors Provides $52M Acquisition Loan for Avana Overlook Apartments in Nashville

The property, known as Avana Overlook, is a garden-style apartment located at 727 Bell Road.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has provided a $52 million acquisition loan for a 452-unit multifamily property in Nashville. The borrower is a subsidiary of Charleston, S.C.-based Greystar Real Estate Partners. The seller was not disclosed.

The property, known as Avana Overlook, is a garden-style apartment located at 727 Bell Road. Built in 1998, the property offers one-, two- and three- bedroom units that include in-unit washers and dryers, private patios and balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include two swimming pools with cabanas, a 24-hour fitness center, playground, outdoor grilling area, clubhouse and a dog park.

Avana Overlook is situated one mile from Interstate 24 and State Highway 41. The property is 14 miles from downtown Nashville, 7.2 miles from Nashville International Airport and less than two miles from the Century Farms Development, a 310-acre, $1.7 billion mixed-use project currently under construction.

Nate Sittema of CBRE’s Charlotte office arranged the loan on behalf of Greystar.