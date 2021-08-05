REBusinessOnline

CBRE Global Investors Purchases 505,872 SF Warehouse in Metro Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Mount Comfort Logistics Center II was completed in the first quarter of this year.

GREENFIELD, IND. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has purchased a 505,872-square-foot warehouse in the eastern Indianapolis suburb of Greenfield for an undisclosed price. Completed this year, the property is known as Mount Comfort Logistics Center II and is fully leased. The building sits on a nearly 43-acre site at 4268 W. County Road. The property features a clear height of 36 feet, 50 dock doors, three drive-in doors, 50 trailer parking spaces and 155 auto parking spaces. The facility is expandable by more than 220,000 square feet. Seller information was not disclosed.

