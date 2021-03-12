CBRE Global Investors Purchases Portside 55 Industrial Park in Tacoma, Washington

Located at Tacoma, Wash., Portside 55 features three industrial buildings offering a total of 428,010 square feet of space.

TACOMA, WASH. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has purchased Portside 55, three industrial buildings located 30 miles south of downtown Seattle in the Port of Tacoma. Terms of the sale were not released.

Totaling 428,010 square feet, the park was 100 percent leased at the time of sale. The property comprises the 155,100-square-foot Building A and the 51,900-square-foot Building B, both located at 1514 Taylor Way, and the 221,010-square-foot Building C located at 3401 Lincoln Ave.

The buildings feature 30-foot to 32-foot clear heights, 50-foot by 50-foot column spacing, large truck courts, a total of 91 dock doors, 289 parking stalls, an ESFR fire suppression system, heavy power and LED lighting. Additionally, the site offers the potential for railcar service.

Portside 55 sits on nearly 20 acres that is under a ground lease with the Port of Tacoma through 2067, with an extension through July 2092.