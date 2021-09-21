REBusinessOnline

CBRE Global Investors, Trammell Crow to Develop 606,343 SF Logistics Facility in Northern California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

1205-E-Grant-Line-Rd-Tracy-CA

Located at 1205 E. Grant Line Road in Tracy, Calif., the 606,343-square-foot logistics facility will feature 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck courts and 56-foot by 60-foot column spacing.

TRACY, CALIF. — CBRE Global Investors has purchased a 29.3-acre site located at 1205 E. Grant Line Road in Tracy for the development of a logistics center. The investment firm will partner with Trammell Crow Co. to develop the 606,343-square-foot facility. Construction is slated to begin in early 2022, with completion scheduled for first quarter 2023.

The distribution facility will feature 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck courts, 56-foot by 60-foot column spacing, LED and sky lighting and an ESFR sprinkler system.

HPA is serving as architect of record and Big-D Construction is the general contractor.

