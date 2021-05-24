REBusinessOnline

CBRE Global Purchases 320-Unit Fletcher Southlands Apartment Community in Aurora, Colorado

Fletcher-Southland-Aurora-CO

Fletcher Southland in Aurora, Colo., features 320 apartments, a heated pool, dog park, playground and renovated fitness center.

AURORA, COLO. — CBRE Global Investors, on behalf of a separate account client, has acquired Fletcher Southlands, a garden-style multifamily property in Aurora. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Fletcher Southlands features 320 units in a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts with nine-foot ceiling heights, stainless steel appliances, private outdoor patios, in-unit washers/dryers, walk-in closets and fireplaces in select units. Community amenities include a heated outdoor pool, lounge area, dog park, dog wash, sun deck, picnic areas, renovated fitness center, basketball court, outdoor grills, fire pit, playground, indoor game room and package lockers.

With this investment, CBRE Global Investors has a portfolio of nearly 900 multifamily units representing more than $260 million assets under management in the Denver metro area.

