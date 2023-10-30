Monday, October 30, 2023
Venue at North Campus is located adjacent to the University of South Florida in Tampa.
AcquisitionsFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

CBRE, GMH Communities Acquire 734-Bed Student Housing Community in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — A joint venture between the CBRE Strategic Partners U.S. Value 9 investment management fund and GMH Communities has acquired Venue at North Campus, a 734-bed student housing community located in Tampa. Situated adjacent to the University of South Florida at 13702 42nd St., the property features units in studio, two-, four- and five-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include in-unit washers and dryers, valet garage service, two swimming pools, fitness centers, grilling stations, a study room and internet café, volleyball court and a convenience store. Venue at North Campus was fully leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

