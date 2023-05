LOS ANGELES — CBRE has hired John Boyett as first vice president and Adam Feldman as a senior associate in the firm’s Woodland Hills office in Los Angeles.

Boyett and Feldman will focus on multifamily investment sales in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Boyett previously served as associate vice president at Matthews Real Estate Investment Services.

Feldman also worked at Matthews as a senior associate, where he specialized in the acquisition, disposition and analysis of multifamily assets.