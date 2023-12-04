CBRE Investment, GMH to Begin Renovations at 734-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Florida

TAMPA, FLA. — A joint venture between CBRE Investment Management and GMH Communities has announced plans to begin renovations at Venue at North Campus, a 734-bed student housing community located near the University of South Florida in Tampa. The duo purchased the property in October. Dallas-based Premier will spearhead the renovations, which are expected to begin early next year.

Enhancements to the property will include the addition of new appliances, countertops, cabinets, furniture, paint and fixtures; refreshments to the pool area; the addition of a jumbotron; updates to the community’s dog park; and the integration of a dedicated space for food truck dining near the property’s convenience store. The community offers a mix of studio, two-, four- and five-bedroom units. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness centers, grilling stations under a pergola, individual and group study areas and an internet cafe.