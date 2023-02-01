REBusinessOnline

CBRE Investment Management Acquires 226-Unit Madison Place Apartments in Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Madison Place is a 226-unit community that includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE Investment Management has acquired Madison Place, a 226-unit apartment community located at 3125 Furr Court in Charlotte. The firm purchased the newly constructed property on behalf of a separate account client. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Madison Place is a multifamily component within Berewick, a 1,070-acre master-planned community in southwest Charlotte. The property includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as amenities including a saltwater pool with a tanning deck, fitness studio, clubroom, pet grooming spa, outdoor kitchen, grilling areas and a fire pit.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  