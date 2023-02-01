CBRE Investment Management Acquires 226-Unit Madison Place Apartments in Charlotte

Madison Place is a 226-unit community that includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE Investment Management has acquired Madison Place, a 226-unit apartment community located at 3125 Furr Court in Charlotte. The firm purchased the newly constructed property on behalf of a separate account client. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Madison Place is a multifamily component within Berewick, a 1,070-acre master-planned community in southwest Charlotte. The property includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as amenities including a saltwater pool with a tanning deck, fitness studio, clubroom, pet grooming spa, outdoor kitchen, grilling areas and a fire pit.