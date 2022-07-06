CBRE Investment Management Acquires 400,000 SF Warehouse in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE Investment Management has acquired a 400,000-square-foot warehouse located at 640 Columbia St. in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood. Developed on a speculative basis by DH Property Holdings, the multi-level facility sits on four acres and was leased to an undisclosed global user at the time of sale. DH Property Holdings sold the property in partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The sales price was not disclosed.