CBRE Investment Management Acquires Legacy at Wakefield Apartments in Raleigh for $79.9M

RALEIGH, N.C. — CBRE Investment Management has acquired The Legacy at Wakefield, a 369-unit, garden-style apartment community located at 14411 Calloway Gap Road in Raleigh. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Triangle Business Journal reports the property traded for $79.9 million. Legacy at Wakefield features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a 24-hour fitness center, dog park, grilling stations, a fireplace lounge with screened veranda, clubhouse, a car wash center and 684 parking spaces.