REBusinessOnline

CBRE Investment Management Acquires Majority Interest in 132,000 SF Boston Life Sciences Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has acquired a majority interest in a 132,000-square-foot life sciences building located at 300 Third St. in Boston’s Kendall Square neighborhood. The six-story building was originally constructed in 2000 and includes both traditional office and lab space that was recently renovated, as well as ground-floor retail space. The property was fully leased to an undisclosed pharmaceutical company at the time of sale. The percentage of the interest was not disclosed.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  