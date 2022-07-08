CBRE Investment Management Acquires Majority Interest in 132,000 SF Boston Life Sciences Building
BOSTON — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has acquired a majority interest in a 132,000-square-foot life sciences building located at 300 Third St. in Boston’s Kendall Square neighborhood. The six-story building was originally constructed in 2000 and includes both traditional office and lab space that was recently renovated, as well as ground-floor retail space. The property was fully leased to an undisclosed pharmaceutical company at the time of sale. The percentage of the interest was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.