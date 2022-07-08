CBRE Investment Management Acquires Majority Interest in 132,000 SF Boston Life Sciences Building

BOSTON — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has acquired a majority interest in a 132,000-square-foot life sciences building located at 300 Third St. in Boston’s Kendall Square neighborhood. The six-story building was originally constructed in 2000 and includes both traditional office and lab space that was recently renovated, as well as ground-floor retail space. The property was fully leased to an undisclosed pharmaceutical company at the time of sale. The percentage of the interest was not disclosed.