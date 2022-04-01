REBusinessOnline

CBRE Investment Management Acquires Partial Interest in 432,932 SF Boston Life Sciences Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast

The life sciences building at 100 Binney St. in Boston's Kendall Square neighborhood rises 10 stories and totals 432,932 square feet.

BOSTON — CBRE Investment Management has acquired a partial interest in 100 Binney, a 432,932-square-foot life sciences building in Boston’s Kendall Square neighborhood. The percentage of the interest was not disclosed. The 10-story building was constructed in 2018 and was fully leased at the time of the sale, with pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb serving as the anchor tenant. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented the undisclosed building owner/seller in the recapitalization deal and procured CBRE Investment Management as the buyer.

