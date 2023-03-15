REBusinessOnline

CBRE Investment Management Acquires Self-Storage Portfolio in Southern California, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Self-Storage, Utah, Western

The acquired 14 properties offer a combined total of 8,697 self-storage units.

LOS ANGELES — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has acquired a portfolio of 14 self-storage assets located in Southern California and Utah that totals 8,697 units.

The fund now owns 100 self-storage properties across the U.S., totaling 55,477 units. The seller and price were not disclosed.

The self-storage assets, which will operate under the StorQuest brand, are primarily single-story, drive-up units in the key infill markets of Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, San Diego and Salt Lake City. The portfolio includes a mix of indoor, climate-controlled units and outdoor units. The properties are currently 95 percent leased.

Nick Walker of CBRE’s National Self Storage Advisory Group represented the seller in the transaction. Tom Traynor and James Millon of CBRE’s Large Loans division, along with Talonvest, arranged the financing in the transaction.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  