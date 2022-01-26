REBusinessOnline

CBRE Investment Management Acquires Sylvan Supply Mixed-Use Development in Nashville

Sylvan Supply includes about 158,000 square feet of creative office space and 36,000 square feet of retail space.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — CBRE Investment Management, on behalf of the Strategic Partners U.S. Value 9 fund, has acquired Sylvan Supply, an eight-building, 193,663-square-foot mixed-use development in Nashville. The sellers are the project’s developers: FCP and Third & Urban. The sales price was not disclosed.

Originally built in 1959, Sylvan Supply was formally used as a specialty wood mill. Between 2018 and 2020, the site was redeveloped by FCP and Third & Urban. Now, the property includes about 158,000 square feet of creative office space and 36,000 square feet of retail space.

The property was 61 percent leased at the time of sale to five restaurants and a variety of other retail tenants, including a brewery, fitness studio and a salon. In addition to creative office space, Sylvan Supply offers a common area, Wi-Fi and numerous outdoor plazas for retail and dining, in addition to private patios for office tenants. The site offers abundant parking for tenants and visitors. Located at 4101 Charlotte Ave. on a 7.8-acre site, Sylvan Supply is situated less than four miles from downtown Nashville.

