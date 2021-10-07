CBRE Investment Management Buys 952,000 SF Industrial Property Near Fort Worth
HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management, the entity formerly known as CBRE Global Investors, has acquired 820 Exchange, a roughly 952,000-square-foot industrial property in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. Phoenix-based Creation developed the four-building property and completed it earlier this year. Two of the development’s four buildings that feature 30- to 36-foot clear heights and cross-dock/rear-load configurations were fully leased at the time of sale. All told, 820 Exchange is currently 72 percent leased to three tenants.
