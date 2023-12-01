CBRE Investment Management, Fairbourne Buy 353,665 SF Paddock Shops Retail Center in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. — A joint venture between a CBRE Investment Management fund (CBRE Strategic Partners US Value 9) and Fairbourne Properties has acquired Paddock Shops, a retail center located at 4055 Summit Plaza Drive in Louisville. The property, which was 88 percent leased at the time of sale, comprises 353,665 square feet and features 1,976 parking spaces. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

According to the property website, tenants at Paddock Shops include Barnes & Noble, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Five Guys, Gap, Mitchell’s Fish Market, Orangetheory Fitness, Orvis, Pottery Barn, Starbucks, Total Wine & More and West Elm, among others.