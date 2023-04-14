Friday, April 14, 2023
The Village at Lake Lily is located in Maitland, Fla., seven miles outside downtown Orlando.
CBRE Investment Management Fund Acquires 455-Unit Village at Lake Lily Apartments in Metro Orlando

by John Nelson

MAITLAND, FLA. — CBRE Strategic Partners U.S. Value 9 fund, an investment vehicle managed by CBRE Investment Management, has acquired The Village at Lake Lily, a 455-unit apartment community located in Maitland. Situated seven miles north of downtown Orlando, the community features ground-floor retail space, including two local restaurants. Community amenities include a fitness center, two swimming pools with hot tubs, grilling stations, a clubroom, package locker and dog run. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

