CBRE Investment Management Fund Provides $37.2M Loan for Multifamily Community in Roswell, Georgia

ROSWELL, GA. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management, formerly known as CBRE Global Investors, has provided a $37.2 million loan to TerraCap Management for the acquisition of Enclave at Roswell, a 236-unit multifamily community in Roswell. Matt Williams and Kyle Schlitt of Newmark arranged the floating-rate loan. The loan has an initial term of four years, can extend up to one additional year and features future funding for TerraCap’s planned renovations.

Enclave at Roswell offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments with units that range in size from 706 to 1,237 square feet. Units feature in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private balconies in select homes. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, tennis court, children’s playground area and a dog park.

Located at 11251 Alpharetta Highway, Enclave at Roswell is located along Ga. Highways 9 and 400, as well as about 24.8 miles from downtown Atlanta. The community is also situated less than two miles from North Point Mall, North Point Marketcenter and Mansell Crossing.