REBusinessOnline

CBRE Investment Management Provides $66.3M Acquisition Loan for Dallas Office Campus

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

DALLAS — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has provided a $66.3 million acquisition loan for The Plaza at Solana, a 366,000-square-foot office campus located in the Southlake/Westlake submarket of Dallas. The three-building property was recently renovated and includes 21,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Cullen Aderhold of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners. The floating rate loan has an initial term of three years and can be extended up to an additional two years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  