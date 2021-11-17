CBRE Investment Management Provides $66.3M Acquisition Loan for Dallas Office Campus
DALLAS — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has provided a $66.3 million acquisition loan for The Plaza at Solana, a 366,000-square-foot office campus located in the Southlake/Westlake submarket of Dallas. The three-building property was recently renovated and includes 21,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Cullen Aderhold of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners. The floating rate loan has an initial term of three years and can be extended up to an additional two years.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.