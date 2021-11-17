CBRE Investment Management Provides $66.3M Acquisition Loan for Dallas Office Campus

DALLAS — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has provided a $66.3 million acquisition loan for The Plaza at Solana, a 366,000-square-foot office campus located in the Southlake/Westlake submarket of Dallas. The three-building property was recently renovated and includes 21,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Cullen Aderhold of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners. The floating rate loan has an initial term of three years and can be extended up to an additional two years.