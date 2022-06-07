REBusinessOnline

CBRE Investment Management Purchases The Line Office Tower in Charlotte’s South End

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

The Line is a newly built, 16-story office tower located at 2151 Hawkins St. in Charlotte’s South End district.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has purchased The Line, a newly built, 16-story office tower in Charlotte’s South End district. The 314,221-square-foot property is located at 2151 Hawkins St. and features shared workspaces, sky lobby, amenity terrace, open-air plaza, lawn, outdoor decks, bike rooms, lockers, showers, covered parking and 24,000 square feet of retail space. The CBRE Strategic Partners U.S. Value 9 fund acquired The Line in a joint venture with Atlanta-based Portman Holdings, which co-developed the property with Washington, D.C.-based National Real Estate Advisors LLC. Mike McDonald and Jonathan Napper of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  