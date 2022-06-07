CBRE Investment Management Purchases The Line Office Tower in Charlotte’s South End

The Line is a newly built, 16-story office tower located at 2151 Hawkins St. in Charlotte’s South End district.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has purchased The Line, a newly built, 16-story office tower in Charlotte’s South End district. The 314,221-square-foot property is located at 2151 Hawkins St. and features shared workspaces, sky lobby, amenity terrace, open-air plaza, lawn, outdoor decks, bike rooms, lockers, showers, covered parking and 24,000 square feet of retail space. The CBRE Strategic Partners U.S. Value 9 fund acquired The Line in a joint venture with Atlanta-based Portman Holdings, which co-developed the property with Washington, D.C.-based National Real Estate Advisors LLC. Mike McDonald and Jonathan Napper of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.