CBRE: More Than 5 MSF of Office Sublease Available in Metro Atlanta, Highest Total Since 2010

Posted on by in Georgia, Office, Southeast

ATLANTA — There has been 2.5 million square feet of sublease space added to the Atlanta office market since the beginning of March, bringing the total to more than 5 million square feet, the highest the metro area has posted since 2010, a recent study from CBRE has found. Nearly 1.1 million square feet was added to the inventory in August and September alone. Of the 18 industries in the study that are tracked, companies involved in the tech sector have added the most inventory (29 percent) since the onset of the pandemic. The North Fulton and Central Perimeter submarkets have added 453,710 square feet and 447,737 square feet, respectively.