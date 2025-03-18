CBRE Negotiates $10.2M Sale of Northern New Jersey Office Building

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $10.2 million sale of a 79,766-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 299 Cherry Hill Road was originally constructed in 1977 and renovated in 2021. Capital improvements included a redesign of the exterior façade; updated roadway signage, a new electronic tenant directory and LED lighting in the lobby and a new tenant amenity center with grab-n-go food service, conference room and a huddle room. Charles Berger and Thomas Mallaney of CBRE represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.