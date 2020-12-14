REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 103,750 SF Office Lease Expansion for Peloton in Plano

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Peloton-Legacy-Central-Plano

Peloton expects to move into its expanded space at Legacy Central in Plano next summer.

PLANO, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 103,750-square-foot office lease expansion for interactive fitness company Peloton at the 85-acre Legacy Central campus in Plano. Peloton, which moved into the building in 2018, is essentially quadrupling its original footprint and now occupies 131,268 square feet at the property. Michael Conner and Baron Aldrine of CBRE represented Peloton in the lease negotiations. Nathan Durham and Duane Henley of Transwestern represented the landlord, Regent Properties. Peloton reported sales growth of 232 percent in its most recent fiscal quarter, and the company’s stock price is up more than 300 percent for the year as consumers have sought alternative ways of exercising amid COVID-19.

