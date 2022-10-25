CBRE Negotiates $104M Sale of Multifamily Property in Seattle’s South Lake Union

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, 624 Yale features 206 apartments, a hidden speakeasy and two rooftop terraces. (Photo credit: Jennifer Clark, Porchlight Photography)

SEATTLE — CBRE has arranged the sale of 624 Yale, an apartment community in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $104 million.

Jon Hallgrimson, Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest multifamily team represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Built in 2018, the nine-story building features 206 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 711 square feet. Community also includes fitness, work and meeting amenities. Additionally, the property has a hidden speakeasy and two rooftop terraces with panoramic views of the Seattle skyline and Lake Union.