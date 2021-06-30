CBRE Negotiates $105M Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Metro Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

Prairie Pines in Shawnee is a newly built townhome property.

SHAWNEE AND PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KAN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of two multifamily properties in metro Kansas City for a combined $105 million. Jeff Stingley, Max Helgeson and Michael Spero of CBRE represented the seller in each transaction.

Prairie Pines in Shawnee includes 220 rental townhome units. Hickok-Dible Co. completed the property in 2019. Two- and three-bedroom floor plans average 1,900 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, pool and outdoor grilling areas. Kansas City-based Nolan Real Estate Services was the buyer.

Kenilworth Apartments in Prairie Village includes 246 units. JC Nichols Co. originally completed the property in 1964. Amenities include an indoor and outdoor pool as well as an outdoor kitchen and grilling area. Denver-based Avanti Residential was the buyer.