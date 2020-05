CBRE Negotiates 109,271 SF Industrial Lease Near San Antonio

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 109,271-square-foot industrial lease at 6417 Tri-County Parkway in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Josh Aguilar of CBRE represented the landlord, Prologis, in the lease negotiations. Omar Nasser of AQUILA Commercial represented the tenant, women’s apparel provider J.J.’s Mae Inc.