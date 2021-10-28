CBRE Negotiates $10M Sale of Arcadian Apartments in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

The Arcadian in Phoenix features 45 apartments, a swimming pool and covered parking.

PHOENIX — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Arcadian, a multifamily property in Phoenix’s Lower Arcadia submarket. A California investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $10 million.

Located at 3101 N. 36th St., The Arcadia features 45 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts, a swimming pool, gazebo with picnic seating, barbecues, covered parking, rental office and laundry facility.

Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke of CBRE represented the buyer and seller in the deal.