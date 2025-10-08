Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ridgeview Industrial Center IV totals 89,405 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestWisconsin

CBRE Negotiates $10M Sale of Industrial Property in Waukesha, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

WAUKESHA, WIS. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Ridgeview Industrial Center IV in Waukesha for $10 million. Bentley Smith, Joe Horrigan, Ryan Bain, Zach Graham, Judd Welliver and Mike Caprile of CBRE represented the seller, Mohr Capital. Billy Mork, Mike Vannelli and Joel Torborg of CBRE arranged a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, Capital Partners.

Located near the I-94 and Redford Boulevard intersection and minutes from Waukesha County Airport, the 89,405-square-foot facility was built in 2001 and renovated in 2021 and 2023. The building features a clear height of 22 feet, one drive-in door, 14 dock doors and a 316-stall parking lot. The asset was fully occupied at the time of sale with a 7.9-year weighted average lease term.

You may also like

Zenith IOS Acquires Two Industrial Facilities in Metro...

Younger Partners Arranges Sale of 82,144 SF Office,...

Edge Capital Markets Brokers Sale of 63,976 SF...

Sunwest Real Estate, AKRE Partners Buy 36,000 SF...

Lincoln Equities Completes 204,407 SF Industrial Project in...

JLL Arranges 477,360 SF Industrial Lease in Duncan,...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 93-Room Hotel...

CREG, Sagard Underway on 170,000 SF Speculative Industrial...

Atlantic Capital Negotiates $12.1M Sale of Woodford Square...