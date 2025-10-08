CBRE Negotiates $10M Sale of Industrial Property in Waukesha, Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, WIS. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Ridgeview Industrial Center IV in Waukesha for $10 million. Bentley Smith, Joe Horrigan, Ryan Bain, Zach Graham, Judd Welliver and Mike Caprile of CBRE represented the seller, Mohr Capital. Billy Mork, Mike Vannelli and Joel Torborg of CBRE arranged a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, Capital Partners.

Located near the I-94 and Redford Boulevard intersection and minutes from Waukesha County Airport, the 89,405-square-foot facility was built in 2001 and renovated in 2021 and 2023. The building features a clear height of 22 feet, one drive-in door, 14 dock doors and a 316-stall parking lot. The asset was fully occupied at the time of sale with a 7.9-year weighted average lease term.