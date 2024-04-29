CBRE Negotiates $10M Sale of La Pat Courtyard Apartments in Westminster, California

WESTMINSTER, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of La Pat Courtyard Apartments, a multifamily asset in the Orange County city of Westminster.

An Orange County-based private investor acquired the property from a Los Angeles-based seller for $10 million.

Dan Blackwell and Andrew Boukather of CBRE represented the seller, while Blackwell and Amanda Fielder of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.

Located at 13812 La Pat Place, La Pat Courtyard consists of 21,416 square feet of space spread across two two-story buildings. Originally built in 1961, the property recently underwent extensive interior and exterior renovations, totaling more than $1.4 million in improvements.

The 30-unit community offers one studio unit, 17 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units, all completely remodeled during the renovation process. The units offer washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, a wall air conditioner, mirrored closet sliding doors and plank vinyl flooring.

Community amenities include a courtyard with picnic tables, barbecues and pergolas; front and rear security gates; and 49 parking spaces, including three garage spaces, 27 covered spaces and 19 open spaces.