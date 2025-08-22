Friday, August 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-James-Park-Ridge-New-Jersey
The James, a 240-unit apartment complex in Park Ridge, is located in the city's downtown area, adjacent to the Park Ridge public transit station.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

CBRE Negotiates $117M Sale of Apartment Complex in Park Ridge, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $117 million sale of The James, a 240-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Park Ridge. Completed in 2021, The James offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, espresso cabinetry and tile backsplashes. Indoor amenities include a coffee bar, game room, catering kitchen, coworking spaces with private offices, fitness center and a yoga studio. Outside, residents have access to multiple gathering areas, including an outdoor pool, grilling and dining areas, fire pits, TV and lounge areas and a turf lawn. The James also houses nearly 18,000 square feet of retail space. Jeffrey Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Travis Langer, Roland Merchant and Tom Pryor of CBRE represented the seller, Veris Residential, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

You may also like

Partnership Completes 216-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Brooklyn

Brixton Capital Acquires 86,872 SF Shopping Center in...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $33M Loan for Refinancing of...

SRS Real Estate Partners Arranges $9.3M Sale of...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $7.3M Sale of Flex...

Faris Lee Investments Brokers $6.1M Sale of Two-Tenant...

Franklin Street Brokers $30M Sale of Student Housing...

PSRS Arranges $3.2M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Pennrose, WRA Open 93-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in...