CBRE Negotiates $117M Sale of Apartment Complex in Park Ridge, New Jersey

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $117 million sale of The James, a 240-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Park Ridge. Completed in 2021, The James offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, espresso cabinetry and tile backsplashes. Indoor amenities include a coffee bar, game room, catering kitchen, coworking spaces with private offices, fitness center and a yoga studio. Outside, residents have access to multiple gathering areas, including an outdoor pool, grilling and dining areas, fire pits, TV and lounge areas and a turf lawn. The James also houses nearly 18,000 square feet of retail space. Jeffrey Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Travis Langer, Roland Merchant and Tom Pryor of CBRE represented the seller, Veris Residential, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.