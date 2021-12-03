REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $11M Sale of Milford Plaza Shopping Center in Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

MILFORD, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Milford Plaza, a 180,315-square-foot shopping center located in the southern coastal part of the state. Anchored by grocer G-Mart, Milford Plaza was 65 percent leased at the time of sale, with other tenants including Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree and Hartford Healthcare. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin, Steve Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the owner, The Hampshire Cos., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Northpath Investments.

