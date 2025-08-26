CBRE Negotiates $12.1M Sale of Apartment Building in Old Bridge, New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $12.1 million sale of Oak Tree Plaza, a 36-unit apartment building in the Central New Jersey community of Old Bridge. Built in 2023, Oak Tree Apartments comprises 16 one-bedroom apartments, 17 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom residences that range in size from 702 to 1,184 square feet. Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the seller, New York City-based developer EOM Realty, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, REVL Holdings.