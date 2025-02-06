CBRE Negotiates $12.7M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Portfolio in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — CBRE has negotiated the sale-leaseback of an industrial portfolio in Indianapolis for $12.7 million. Located on nearly 15 acres at 1220, 1254 and 1310 S. West St., the portfolio comprises three buildings and a truck and trailer lot. The seller, Sodrel Truck Lines Inc., will lease back all of the properties for at least one year.

The property at 1310 S. West St. is home to a truck terminal building totaling 25,856 square feet that features 70 dock-height doors and four drive-in doors as well as five driver rest suites, a driver lounge, exercise facility and service garage. The two buildings at 1254 S. West St. feature one truck maintenance building (19,180 square feet) and a truck wash and fueling building (4,358 square feet). The last parcel includes a 6.1-acre paved and fenced truck and trailer lot. The site houses more than 180 trailers. Kevin Foley, Austin Wolitarsky, Anthony DeLorenzo, Bryan Johnson, JD Graves and Sarah Greer of CBRE represented the seller. A private high-net-worth investor was the buyer.