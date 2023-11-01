Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Arrowhead-Ranch-Biz-Park-Peoria-AZ
Eleven of the 18 suites at Arrowhead Ranch Business Park in Peoria, Ariz., were sold for $12.7 million. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialOfficeWestern

CBRE Negotiates $12.7M Sale of Arrowhead Ranch Business Park in Peoria, Arizona

by Amy Works

PEORIA, ARIZ. — CBRE has arranged the $12.7 million sale of Arrowhead Ranch Business Park, located at 21461-21509 N. 78th Ave in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria. Pacifica Real Estate Group sold the asset to a California-based private buyer in a 1031 exchange.

Situated on 9.5 acres, the six-building business park features 18 suites, each with its own private secured yard. The transaction included 11 of the 18 units within the park, totaling nearly 50,000 square feet.

Geoffrey Turbow, Gary Cornish, Anthony DeLorenzo and Nick Williams of CBRE Investment Properties, alongside CBRE’s Evan Koplan and Serena Wedlich, represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 489,310 SF Industrial Building...

CRC Buys 292,000 SF South Coast Collection Retail...

Transwestern Brokers $15M Sale of Summerhill Place Apartments...

Private Investor Sells Retail Building in Rancho Cucamonga,...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 51,392 SF Vacant Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 20,714 SF...

Circle Clothing Signs 37,000 Industrial Lease in Sugar...

Apricus Realty Capital Buys 31,750 SF Industrial Outdoor...

Affinius Capital Provides $102M Construction Loan for Industrial...