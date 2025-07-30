CBRE Negotiates $12.7M Sale of Industrial Flex Property in Rockaway, New Jersey

ROCKAWAY, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $12.7 million sale of Pine Street Commons, an industrial flex property in Rockaway, located just west of New York City. The property consists of six buildings on a 17-acre site. Charles Berger and Jeffrey Babikian of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as Pine Street Commons LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured an undisclosed private investor as the buyer. Pine Street Commons was roughly 95 percent leased at the time of sale.