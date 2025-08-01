CBRE Negotiates 120,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Gaithersburg, Maryland for X-Energy  

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — CBRE has negotiated a 120,000-square-foot office lease in Gaithersburg for American nuclear reactor and fuel design engineering company X-Energy. The new office will span the top five floors of Waterfront at Washingtonian, a 325,455-square-foot office property located at 9801 Washingtonian Blvd., about 20 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

Waterfront at Washingtonian is a 14-story, LEED-certified office building situated within The Washingtonian Center, a 1 million-square-foot retail complex. The property was the former North American headquarters for Sodexo, which vacated in late 2023 to occupy Pike & Rose in Bethesda, Md. At the time, the ownership completed several renovations to the building, including a new lobby and lounge, conference center, fitness center and a grab-and-go market on the ground floor.

Brian McCarthy, Niel Beggy and Tim Connolly of CBRE represented the landlord, Prime US REIT, in the lease negotiations. Additional terms of the lease were not disclosed.