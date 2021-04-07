REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 120,454 SF Office Lease Expansion in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 120,454-square-foot office lease expansion at Sierra Pines II in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The tenant, Linde Engineering, now requires more space following its merger with Connecticut-based Praxair. The newly formed company is now the world’s largest industrial gas supplier. Kevin Saxe and Jon Lee of CBRE represented Linde in the lease negotiations. Brad Fricks of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, VEREIT.

