CBRE Negotiates 123,966 SF Industrial Lease in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 123,966-square-foot industrial lease at 9541 Joe Rodriguez Drive in El Paso. Boston-based Equity Industrial Partners and New York-based Raith Capital Partners broke ground on the speculative building in March and have now leased the entirety of the space to a single, undisclosed third-party logistics user. Arturo De la Mora and Andres Sandoval of CBRE represented building ownership in the lease negotiations.