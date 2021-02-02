REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 123,966 SF Industrial Lease in El Paso

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 123,966-square-foot industrial lease at 9541 Joe Rodriguez Drive in El Paso. Boston-based Equity Industrial Partners and New York-based Raith Capital Partners broke ground on the speculative building in March and have now leased the entirety of the space to a single, undisclosed third-party logistics user. Arturo De la Mora and Andres Sandoval of CBRE represented building ownership in the lease negotiations.

