CBRE Negotiates $124M Sale of One Jefferson Apartments in Lake Oswego, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

One-Jefferson-Lake-Oswego-OR

Located in Lake Oswego, Ore., One Jefferson features 347 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom layouts.

LAKE OSWEGO, ORE. — CBRE has brokered the sale of One Jefferson, a multifamily community located at 1 Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. A joint venture associated with Security Properties sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $124 million.

Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Phil Oester of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 1986, One Jefferson comprises 58 three-story buildings situated on 20.5 acres. The property offers 347 apartments, averaging 1,049 square feet, with floor plans ranging from studio to five-bedroom/five-bath layouts.

The previous owners completed renovations in 2019, including the modernization of approximately 86 percent of units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, vinyl-plank flooring in wet areas and updated fixtures.

Community amenities include a year-round pool, spa, dog park, fitness center, picnic areas, outdoor lounge, sundeck and 644 parking spaces.

Top Stories

Market Reports



