CBRE Negotiates $125.1M Sale of Helix at Lake Mary Apartments in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2021, The Helix at Lake Mary is a multifamily component of Lake Mary Wellness and Technology Park, a 153-acre master-planned community that is anchored by Orlando Health.

LAKE MARY, FLA. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of The Helix at Lake Mary, a newly built, 300-unit apartment community located at 962 Bentstation Lane in the northern Orlando suburb of Lake Mary. Los Angeles-based IMT Capital purchased the property for $125.1 million. Chip Wooten and Jeff Gray of CBRE represented the sellers, Jim Heistand of Parkway Properties and Mark Walsh and Brett Bossung of Silverpeak, in the transaction.

Built in 2021, The Helix is a multifamily component of Lake Mary Wellness and Technology Park, a 153-acre master-planned community that is anchored by Orlando Health. The apartment property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,122 square feet in size. Community amenities include a saltwater pool with lounge seating, grills, fire pit, cabana with a full kitchen, 24/7 fitness center, game room, bocce ball court, package lockers, storage units and private day workspaces.