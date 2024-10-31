Thursday, October 31, 2024
Following the 128,000-square-foot deal with an undisclosed medical technology group, two of the three buildings at First State Logistics Park in Newark, Delaware, are fully leased.
CBRE Negotiates 128,000 SF Industrial Lease in Newark, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, DEL. — CBRE has negotiated a 128,000-square-foot industrial lease in Newark, Del. The tenant is an undisclosed medical technology group, and the space is located within Building F of First State Logistics Park, a three-building, 1 million-square-foot industrial development that sits on a 149-acre site. Paul Touhey and Dan Rattay of CBRE, along with internal agents Mark Glagola and Tim Shaw, represented the landlord, Chicago-based Logistics Property Co., in the lease negotiations. The deal brings the park to about 75 percent occupancy.

