CBRE Negotiates 128,749 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated a 17-year, 128,749-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at 55 Water Street, a 4 million-square-foot complex in Lower Manhattan. The tenant, financial services provider GFI Group Inc., has renewed its lease for 63,756 square feet across the entire 10th floor and committed to an additional 64,993 square feet across the entire 11th floor. Howard Fiddle, Bradley Gerla, Evan Haskell and William Hooks of CBRE represented the owner, New Water Street Corp., in the lease negotiations. Jared Horowitz and Hal Stein of Newmark represented GFI Group, which has been a tenant at the complex since 2007.