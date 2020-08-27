CBRE Negotiates 12,900 SF Office Lease Expansion in Harrison, New York
HARRISON, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated a 12,900-square-foot office lease expansion at 440 Mamaroneck Ave. in Harrison, located near the New York-Connecticut border. The tenant, Stillman Management Realty, renewed its 8,000-square-foot lease and committed to an additional 4,900 square feet. Bud Wiesenberg and Bob Caruso of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. RPW Group owns the building.
