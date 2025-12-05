CBRE Negotiates $13.5M Sale of Industrial Property in Carlsbad, California

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 1695 Faraday Ave. in Carlsbad. AG-LC 1695 Faraday Owners LLC sold the asset to Faithway LLC for $13.5 million. Dennis Visser and Weston Yahn of CBRE represented the seller, while Blake Wilson and Roger Carlson of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal. Situated on 4.1 acres within Carlsbad Research Center, the 63,062-square-foot property features 3,000 amps of power, 24- to 25-foot clear heights and three dock-high doors.