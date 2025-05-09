Friday, May 9, 2025
28218-28230-Constellation-Rd-Valencia-CA
The property at 28212-28230 Constellation Road in Valencia, Calif., offers 60,474 square feet of industrial space.
CBRE Negotiates $13.6M Sale of Industrial Building in Valencia, California

by Amy Works

VALENCIA, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of an industrial property located at 28218-28230 Constellation Road in Valencia. Watercress Holdings acquired the asset from 28230 Constellation LLC for $13.6 million. At the time of sale, approximately 23,000 square feet of the 60,474-square-foot building was vacant, while the remaining space is occupied by long-term tenants SCP Pool and Scooter’s Jungle. Watercress Holdings plans to make significant investments in the property, including upgrades to the exterior, roof, common areas and a complete remodel of the vacant unit. Sam Glendon of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

