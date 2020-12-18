CBRE Negotiates $13.8M Sale of Apartment Complex in Methuen, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

METHUEN, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the $13.8 million sale of Mill Falls Apartments, a 97-unit mixed-income apartment complex in Methuen, located north of Boston near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The building was originally constructed in 1826 as a cotton mill and was redeveloped into a multifamily property in 2001. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, Methuen Mills LP, an affiliate of Silver Street Development Corp, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Standard Communities.